Alabama lands in top-12 for 2025 LB Jonah Williams

There has already been one Jonah Williams to have played for Alabama. Now, the Alabama coaching staff is attempting to get another one on board. Yes, you heard that right. Alabama is one of 12 schools that has an opportunity to land 2025 linebacker Jonah Williams. Williams revealed his top schools list on Wednesday night.

The Texas native can play multiple different positions at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. Some schools are recruiting Williams to play linebacker whereas others are recruiting him to play safety.

It will be interesting to see how he continues to grow and develop before arriving on a college campus. Alabama will work to get Williams on campus in the spring in all likelihood. It is unlikely that he will visit during the season at this point.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jonah Williams’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 24 5 2 Rivals 5 10 3 2 ESPN 4 23 4 2 On3 Recruiting 4 40 9 6 247 Composite 5 16 2 4

Vitals

Hometown Galveston, Texas Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-3 Weight 200 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept, 29, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Social media

Five-Star LB Jonah Williams tells me he’s down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 200 LB from Galveston, TX is ranked as a Top 15 Recruit in the 2025 Class (No. 2 LB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/chaX0PF2Ao pic.twitter.com/7qUS8tvEKJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire