Alabama lands in top-12 for 2025 LB Jonah Williams
There has already been one Jonah Williams to have played for Alabama. Now, the Alabama coaching staff is attempting to get another one on board. Yes, you heard that right. Alabama is one of 12 schools that has an opportunity to land 2025 linebacker Jonah Williams. Williams revealed his top schools list on Wednesday night.
The Texas native can play multiple different positions at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. Some schools are recruiting Williams to play linebacker whereas others are recruiting him to play safety.
It will be interesting to see how he continues to grow and develop before arriving on a college campus. Alabama will work to get Williams on campus in the spring in all likelihood. It is unlikely that he will visit during the season at this point.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jonah Williams’ recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
24
5
2
Rivals
5
10
3
2
ESPN
4
23
4
2
On3 Recruiting
4
40
9
6
247 Composite
5
16
2
4
Vitals
Hometown
Galveston, Texas
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-3
200
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept, 29, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Social media
Five-Star LB Jonah Williams tells me he’s down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools!
The 6’3 200 LB from Galveston, TX is ranked as a Top 15 Recruit in the 2025 Class (No. 2 LB)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/chaX0PF2Ao pic.twitter.com/7qUS8tvEKJ
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 2, 2023