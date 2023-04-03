Alabama lands in top 12 for 2024 4-Star TE Caleb Odom

Alabama extended an offer to 2024 tight end Caleb Odom in early March. Since then, the Tide has made it clear that Odom is a priority target in this recruiting cycle. On Sunday, Odom listed Alabama in his top 12.

The product of Carrollton High School is one of the more explosive tight ends in the entire country. He possesses raw athleticism and speed at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.

As a junior, he hauled in 64 receptions for 1,121 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns to help the Trojans reach the Class 7A state championship game.

The interesting thing to note with Odom is that he can split out wide or be used along the line of scrimmage. The position that he plays will likely be determined once he arrives to the college that he signs with.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 68 11 5 Rivals 4 – 44 50 ESPN 4 277 35 12 On3 Recruiting 4 38 6 3 247 Composite 4 126 22 8

Vitals

Hometown Carrollton, Georgia Projected Position Tight end Height 6-5 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

