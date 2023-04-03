Alabama lands in top 12 for 2024 4-Star TE Caleb Odom
Alabama extended an offer to 2024 tight end Caleb Odom in early March. Since then, the Tide has made it clear that Odom is a priority target in this recruiting cycle. On Sunday, Odom listed Alabama in his top 12.
The product of Carrollton High School is one of the more explosive tight ends in the entire country. He possesses raw athleticism and speed at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.
As a junior, he hauled in 64 receptions for 1,121 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns to help the Trojans reach the Class 7A state championship game.
The interesting thing to note with Odom is that he can split out wide or be used along the line of scrimmage. The position that he plays will likely be determined once he arrives to the college that he signs with.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Caleb Odom’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
68
11
5
Rivals
4
–
44
50
ESPN
4
277
35
12
On3 Recruiting
4
38
6
3
247 Composite
4
126
22
8
Vitals
Hometown
Carrollton, Georgia
Projected Position
Tight end
Height
6-5
Weight
205
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023
Top schools
Following God on This Journey @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @RyanWrightRNG @adamgorney @ErikRichardsUSA @Carrollton_High @CoachJoeyKing @SteezoDsgn @Coachkdantzler pic.twitter.com/3eRNFLVHlN
— 𝓬𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓸𝓭𝓸𝓶 ✞ (@calebodomm) April 2, 2023