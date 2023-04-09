Alabama lands in top 11 for 2024 5-Star CB Kobe Black
Cornerback Kobe Black of the 2024 class released his top-11 schools recently via Twitter. Alabama was one of the schools that made the cut.
Black plays for Connally High School in Waco, Texas. As a junior, he tallied 36 tackles, nine pass breakups, and two interceptions. He also contributed on the offensive side of the ball. Black had 642 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns for the Cadets.
Black’s older brother, Korie, plays defensive back for Oklahoma State. Suprisingly, Kobe did not include the Cowboys as a finalist in his recruitment.
At this time, it seems like his recruitment is open. It will be interesting to see if Alabama can get Black on campus for an official visit at some point during the season.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kobe Black’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
15
2
2
Rivals
4
41
4
4
ESPN
4
34
5
5
On3 Recruiting
4
17
4
3
247 Composite
5
16
3
3
Vitals
Hometown
Waco, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0
Weight
190
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 12, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
BREAKING: Five-Star CB Kobe Black is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools!
The 6’2 188 CB from Waco, TX is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/G1O5WfpYti pic.twitter.com/c6tnpa6OYN
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2023