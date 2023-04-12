Alabama lands in top 10 for in-state, 2024 DL Malik Blocton
Defensive lineman Malik Blocton of the 2024 class released his top schools on Monday. Alabama was listed as a finalist in his recruitment along with a variety of other SEC schools.
Blocton plays for Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. As a junior, Blocton tallied 54 tackles and six sacks for the Patriots. He was a part of a Patriots squad that won the Class 5A state championship in 2021. Blocton was also a teammate of current Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.
Blocton’s brother, Marcus Harris, plays defensive tackle for Auburn. He included Auburn in his list of top schools. According to On3’s RPM, Blocton is also trending toward the Tigers at 52.5% likelihood.
Alabama has hosted Blocton for two unofficial visits, however. While the Tide may not be favored necessarily, there is still plenty of time to cover some ground in Blocton’s recruitment.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Malik Blocton’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
25
34
Rivals
4
–
12
19
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
37
84
247 Composite
3
579
28
58
Vitals
Hometown
Pike Road, Alabama
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-2.5
Weight
268
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023
Took unofficial visits to Alabama on November 26, 2022 and September 24, 2022
Top schools
Top 10. pic.twitter.com/i8tAyMSHul
— THE REAPER⚰️ (@MalikBlocton) April 10, 2023