Alabama lands in top 10 for in-state, 2024 DL Malik Blocton

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Defensive lineman Malik Blocton of the 2024 class released his top schools on Monday. Alabama was listed as a finalist in his recruitment along with a variety of other SEC schools.

Blocton plays for Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. As a junior, Blocton tallied 54 tackles and six sacks for the Patriots. He was a part of a Patriots squad that won the Class 5A state championship in 2021. Blocton was also a teammate of current Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.

Blocton’s brother, Marcus Harris, plays defensive tackle for Auburn. He included Auburn in his list of top schools. According to On3’s RPM, Blocton is also trending toward the Tigers at 52.5% likelihood.

Alabama has hosted Blocton for two unofficial visits, however. While the Tide may not be favored necessarily, there is still plenty of time to cover some ground in Blocton’s recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Malik Blocton’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

25

34

Rivals

4

12

19

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

37

84

247 Composite

3

579

28

58

 

Vitals

Hometown

Pike Road, Alabama

Projected Position

Defensive line

Height

6-2.5

Weight

268

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023

  • Took unofficial visits to Alabama on November 26, 2022 and September 24, 2022

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire