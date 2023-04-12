Alabama lands in top 10 for in-state, 2024 DL Malik Blocton

Defensive lineman Malik Blocton of the 2024 class released his top schools on Monday. Alabama was listed as a finalist in his recruitment along with a variety of other SEC schools.

Blocton plays for Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. As a junior, Blocton tallied 54 tackles and six sacks for the Patriots. He was a part of a Patriots squad that won the Class 5A state championship in 2021. Blocton was also a teammate of current Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.

Blocton’s brother, Marcus Harris, plays defensive tackle for Auburn. He included Auburn in his list of top schools. According to On3’s RPM, Blocton is also trending toward the Tigers at 52.5% likelihood.

Alabama has hosted Blocton for two unofficial visits, however. While the Tide may not be favored necessarily, there is still plenty of time to cover some ground in Blocton’s recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Malik Blocton’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 25 34 Rivals 4 – 12 19 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 37 84 247 Composite 3 579 28 58

Vitals

Hometown Pike Road, Alabama Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-2.5 Weight 268 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023

Took unofficial visits to Alabama on November 26, 2022 and September 24, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Auburn

Texas

Arkansas

Georgia Tech

Oregon

Clemson

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire