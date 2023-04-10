Alabama lands in top 10 for in-state, 2024 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

The Alabama coaching staff has been pursuing 2024 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman since May of 2022 and the Tide were recently listed as a finalist in Beaman’s recruitment.

Beaman will be a senior at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama next season. During his junior season, Beaman tallied 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. His presence along the Thundering Herd’s defensive line loomed large a season ago in Class 6A.

247Sports’ Cooper Petagna described the type of player that Beaman is:

Flashes a quick first step off the line of scrimmage and demonstrates good foot and body quickness for his size. Shows the ability to win with athleticism at the point of attack but will need to continue to develop his ability to consistently play with power and above-average play strength when attracting double teams. Understands how to utilize his length to disrupt passing lanes and can be used off the edge or as a nose in certain passing down situations.

Alabama has hosted Beaman for four unofficial visits. The only other school that has hosted him on campus more times than Alabama is the in-state rival Auburn Tigers. Beaman has taken five unofficial visits to Auburn.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 76 8 11 Rivals 4 – 16 24 ESPN 4 104 4 8 On3 Recruiting 4 75 7 8 247 Composite 4 95 5 13

Vitals

Hometown Birmingham, Alabama Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-4 Weight 265 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 21, 2022

Taken four unofficial visits to Alabama at this time

Top schools

Alabama

Colorado

Auburn

Texas

Clemson

Ole Miss

Georgia

Florida

Florida State

Tennessee

