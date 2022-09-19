Alabama lands in top 10 for 5-star 2024 QB DJ Lagway
In recent years, Alabama has seen a lot of success in the quarterback position. Nick Saban and the rest of the coaching staff are successful on the recruiting trail in terms of landing some of the nation’s best quarterbacks. On Sunday, 2024 deal-threat quarterback DJ Lagway listed his top-10 schools via his Twitter account. Alabama was one of the programs that were listed.
Lagway plays baseball and football for Willis High School in Willis, Texas. As it stands, Lagway hopes to play both sports in college. The two-sport athlete has made two trips to Tuscaloosa so far. His first visit to Tuscaloosa was for Junior Day and the other was an unofficial visit.
In the past, Alabama has been able to land dual-threat quarterbacks from the Lonestar state. The coaching staff was able to land both Jalen Hurts and Jalen Milroe from Texas. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Tide can steer one of the state’s top prospects away from other powerhouse programs across the country.
Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at DJ Lagway’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
44
6
6
Rivals
4
77
4
1
ESPN
4
31
3
1
On3 Recruiting
4
18
2
3
247 Composite
5
30
4
5
Vitals
Hometown
Willis, Texas
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-2
Weight
225
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 29, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 16, 2022
Top schools
Blessed but never satisfied, the grind continues💯 @Hayesfawcett3 @CoachTMiller18 pic.twitter.com/KJNVLlL61r
— DJ Lagway ✞ (@DerekLagway) September 18, 2022