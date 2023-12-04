Alabama lands in top 10 for 2025 4-star EDGE Javion Hilson
Alabama currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The coaching staff is continuing to pursue some of the top targets on their recruiting board. One of those top targets is 2025 edge rusher Javion Hilson.
Recently, Hilson listed Alabama as one of 10 finalists to land his commitment. The Florida native made the announcement via X.
During his junior season, Hilson amassed 90 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.
At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Hilson has the speed and physical presence to rush the passer as well as stop the run. He can play multiple techniques along the defensive line.
Alabama will continue to pursue Hilson as his recruitment ensues in the coming months.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Javion Hilson’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
47
8
4
Rivals
4
100
16
7
ESPN
4
94
15
11
On3 Recruiting
4
37
3
2
247 Composite
4
48
6
7
Vitals
Hometown
Cocoa, Florida
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-3.5
225
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 6, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Alabama
Florida State
Miami (FL)
Social media
#AGTG 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 @Cocoa_Schneider @J55FoFo@mdiesel321 @OfficialAthlete @CocoaFootball @BHoward_11 @larryblustein @Rivals @RivalsFriedman @247Sports @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/dWIHhaTpbU
— Javion Hilson (@javion_hilson) December 3, 2023