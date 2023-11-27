Alabama lands in top 10 for 2025 WR Santonyo Isaac

One of the more promising wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment. That is Tampa Bay Tech’s Santonyo Isaac, who recently listed his finalists on social media.

Isaac is listed at 6-foot tall and 165 pounds. During his junior season, Isaac reeled in 24 receptions for 616 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Alabama offered Isaac following his sophomore season and has continued to recruit the Florida native. Isaac has not made a trip to Tuscaloosa yet, so that will be something worth monitoring moving forward.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Santonyo Isaac’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 86 94 Rivals 4 – 46 51 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 294 40 44 247 Composite 3 377 53 53

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Jan. 20, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Social media

