Alabama lands in top 10 for 2025 4-star IOL Devin Harper
The Alabama football program continues to receive huge news. Recently, 2025 interior offensive lineman Devin Harper released his top schools list. Among the programs listed was the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Harper is one of the highest-ranked interior offensive linemen in the ’25 recruiting class. He has not taken a visit to Tuscaloosa at this time. However, the Crimson Tide remains in the mix.
Harper plays for Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. There is the opportunity for Harper to play multiple positions at the college level. At this time, it is unclear what position the Alabama coaching staff is recruiting Harper to play.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Devin Harper’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
109
2
6
Rivals
4
159
4
17
ESPN
4
102
3
14
On3 Recruiting
4
207
5
14
247 Composite
4
125
3
6
Vitals
Hometown
Shreveport, Louisiana
Projected Position
Interior offensive lineman
Height
6-5
Weight
300
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 1, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Social media
Top 🔟#AGTG@samspiegs @JeritRoser @RecruitLouisian @JeremyO_Johnson @On3Recruits @247Sports @318Sports pic.twitter.com/zx0OZSUYGZ
— (4⭐️ OT) Devin Harper. (Class of 25) (@DevinHarper2025) January 12, 2024