Alabama lands in top 10 for 2025 4-star IOL Devin Harper

The Alabama football program continues to receive huge news. Recently, 2025 interior offensive lineman Devin Harper released his top schools list. Among the programs listed was the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Harper is one of the highest-ranked interior offensive linemen in the ’25 recruiting class. He has not taken a visit to Tuscaloosa at this time. However, the Crimson Tide remains in the mix.

Harper plays for Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. There is the opportunity for Harper to play multiple positions at the college level. At this time, it is unclear what position the Alabama coaching staff is recruiting Harper to play.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Devin Harper’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 109 2 6 Rivals 4 159 4 17 ESPN 4 102 3 14 On3 Recruiting 4 207 5 14 247 Composite 4 125 3 6

Vitals

Hometown Shreveport, Louisiana Projected Position Interior offensive lineman Height 6-5 Weight 300 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 1, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

LSU

Mississippi State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Tennessee

Texas

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire