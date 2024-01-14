Advertisement

Alabama lands in top 10 for 2025 4-star IOL Devin Harper

The Alabama football program continues to receive huge news. Recently, 2025 interior offensive lineman Devin Harper released his top schools list. Among the programs listed was the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Harper is one of the highest-ranked interior offensive linemen in the ’25 recruiting class. He has not taken a visit to Tuscaloosa at this time. However, the Crimson Tide remains in the mix.

Harper plays for Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. There is the opportunity for Harper to play multiple positions at the college level. At this time, it is unclear what position the Alabama coaching staff is recruiting Harper to play.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Devin Harper’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

109

2

6

Rivals

4

159

4

17

ESPN

4

102

3

14

On3 Recruiting

4

207

5

14

247 Composite

4

125

3

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Shreveport, Louisiana

Projected Position

Interior offensive lineman

Height

6-5

Weight

300

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 1, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

