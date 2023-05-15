Alabama lands in top 10 for 2024 EDGE Jamonta Waller

Edge rusher Jamonta Waller of the 2024 class released his top-schools list on Saturday. Alabama was included on his list as a finalist.

Waller plays for Picayune Memorial High School in Picayune, Mississippi. As a junior, he tallied 106 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Waller possesses great burst and bend off of the edge. He is being recruited by Alabama outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler. When asked by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on why he included Alabama as a finalist, he said the following:

“Coach Hutzler said I have the ability to be the next great LB to come to Bama and he wants to make that happen.”

Interestingly enough, Waller has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama and is not scheduled to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa during the summer. However, Waller has planned official visits to Auburn, Penn State, Florida, and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide will have to out-recruit these programs as well as the likes of Ole Miss and Mississippi State will continue their pursuits for the Mississippi native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jamonta Waller’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 22 1 5 Rivals 4 184 5 10 ESPN 5 16 1 3 On3 Recruiting 3 – 15 40 247 Composite 4 102 2 9

Vitals

Hometown Picayune, Mississippi Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-2 Weight 225 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite 2024 LB Jamonta Waller is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 230 LB from Picayune, MS is ranked as a Top 80 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Y66VWatysK pic.twitter.com/lGCvGvhHPq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 13, 2023

