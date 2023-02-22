Alabama lands in top-10 for 2024 ATH Demello Jones

The Crimson Tide is looking to add more high-profile commitments to the recruiting class of 2024. One prospect that the coaching staff is heavily pursuing is 2024 athlete Demello Jones.

Jones recently released his top-10 schools and listed Alabama as a finalist. He last visited Tuscaloosa in January for Junior Day.

He has played multiple positions for Swainsboro High School this past season, as he got snaps at wide receiver, quarterback, and cornerback. His impact helped lead his squad to a 13-1 record and a bid in the Class 1A state championship.

During his junior campaign, he had 122 carries for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jones also hauled in 14 receptions for 382 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones told Rivals’ Ryan Wright that he was planning on visiting Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama soon.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 30 39 Rivals 4 122 19 8 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite 4 194 28 23

Vitals

Hometown Swainsboro, Georgia Projected Position Athlete Height 6-1 Weight 176 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 22, 2022

Took a visit to Alabama for Junior Day on January 15, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

BREAKING: Class of 2024 WR Demello Jones is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’1 180 WR from Swainsboro, GA holds 25+ offers. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/3YCwmlJ7Wr pic.twitter.com/LmTzsVcP1c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 20, 2023

