Alabama lands in top-10 for 2024 ATH Demello Jones

The Crimson Tide is looking to add more high-profile commitments to the recruiting class of 2024. One prospect that the coaching staff is heavily pursuing is 2024 athlete Demello Jones.

Jones recently released his top-10 schools and listed Alabama as a finalist. He last visited Tuscaloosa in January for Junior Day.

He has played multiple positions for Swainsboro High School this past season, as he got snaps at wide receiver, quarterback, and cornerback. His impact helped lead his squad to a 13-1 record and a bid in the Class 1A state championship.

During his junior campaign, he had 122 carries for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jones also hauled in 14 receptions for 382 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones told Rivals’ Ryan Wright that he was planning on visiting Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama soon.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Demello Jones’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

30

39

Rivals

4

122

19

8

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

4

194

28

23

 

Vitals

Hometown

Swainsboro, Georgia

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

6-1

Weight

176

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on November 22, 2022

  • Took a visit to Alabama for Junior Day on January 15, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

