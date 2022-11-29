Alabama lands talented, 4-star WR Jaren Hamilton

2023 wide receiver Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday. He is the fourth wide receiver to commit to the Tide as a part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Hamilton had been high on Alabama ever since receiving an offer from the coaching staff in September. He ultimately chose the Tide over other programs like Michigan and Tennessee.

The product of Gainesville, Florida has top-end speed as he ran a 10.91 in the 100-meters. He is known for his speed and athleticism. As a junior, Hamilton thrived on the field. He hauled in 30 receptions for 671 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

This is a huge commitment for the Tide’s recruiting class. He may not be the last wide receiver to join the class as wide receiver Karmello English recently listed Alabama as one of his top schools.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 69 47 Rivals 3 – – 96 ESPN 3 – 85 53 On3 Recruiting 4 106 23 17 247 Composite 4 261 53 34

Vitals

Hometown Gainesville, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-1 Weight 188 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

Took an official visit to Alabama on November 25, 2022

Offers

Twitter

BREAKING: #Alabama lands commitment No. 24 from four-star WR Jaren Hamilton! Great work by @CoachJoeCox and @HolmonWiggins. 🗣️"I really feel like we're going to come there and make an impact immediately." Complete interview🗞️https://t.co/iHkFZAuQnr#RollTide pic.twitter.com/pZ7B66ZhtZ — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) November 28, 2022

