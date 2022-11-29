Alabama lands talented, 4-star WR Jaren Hamilton

Breaking News:

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

2023 wide receiver Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday. He is the fourth wide receiver to commit to the Tide as a part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Hamilton had been high on Alabama ever since receiving an offer from the coaching staff in September. He ultimately chose the Tide over other programs like Michigan and Tennessee.

The product of Gainesville, Florida has top-end speed as he ran a 10.91 in the 100-meters. He is known for his speed and athleticism. As a junior, Hamilton thrived on the field. He hauled in 30 receptions for 671 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

This is a huge commitment for the Tide’s recruiting class. He may not be the last wide receiver to join the class as wide receiver Karmello English recently listed Alabama as one of his top schools.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaren Hamilton’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

69

47

Rivals

3

96

ESPN

3

85

53

On3 Recruiting

4

106

23

17

247 Composite

4

261

53

34

 

Vitals

Hometown

Gainesville, Florida

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-1

Weight

188

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

  • Took an official visit to Alabama on November 25, 2022

Offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

