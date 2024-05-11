Alabama lands Penn State transfer DB King Mack

Kalen DeBoer continues to work the NCAA transfer portal as the new head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team landing a commitment from Penn State defensive back King Mack on Friday.

Mack is a former top-100 prospect from the class of 2023 and helps secure more depth at the safety position for Coach DeBoer and the Alabama defense.

With the recent departures of Peyton Woodyard and Tony Mitchell, Alabama needed to bring in some more top-notch talent to the safety position and Mack more than fits the bill.

Mack made his commitment public on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire