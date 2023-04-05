Alabama lands at No. 4 in final men’s basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team had perhaps the best season in program history and despite not making it past the Sweet 16, the Crimson Tide still finishes at No. 4 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.

The Crimson Tide finished an impressive 31-6 on the season (the most wins in a single season in program history) while capturing both the regular season and SEC Tournament titles.

The season did not end the way that the Crimson Tide faithful had hoped, but there is no denying the significance of the success on the hardwood that coach Oats has brought to Tuscaloosa.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Connecticut

31-8

800 (32)

+11

2

San Diego State

32-7

688

+16

3

Miami

29-8

665

+12

4

Alabama

31-6

629

-2

5

Florida Atlantic

35-4

615

+20

6

Houston

33-4

614

-5

7

Texas

29-9

587

8

UCLA

31-6

532

-2

9

Kansas State

26-10

516

+4

10

Gonzaga

31-6

514

-1

11

Kansas

28-8

434

-6

12

Creighton

24-13

426

+10

13

Purdue

29-6

424

-10

14

Marquette

29-7

422

-10

15

Xavier

27-10

332

-1

16

Tennessee

25-11

284

+5

17

Arizona

28-7

282

-9

18

Duke

27-9

232

-2

19

Baylor

23-11

216

-8

20

Michigan State

21-13

203

+20

21

Arkansas

22-14

174

22

Saint Mary’s

27-8

149

-3

23

Virginia

25-8

112

-13

24

Indiana

23-12

97

-5

25

Texas A&M

25-10

88

-8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1

