Alabama lands at No. 4 in final men’s basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team had perhaps the best season in program history and despite not making it past the Sweet 16, the Crimson Tide still finishes at No. 4 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.
The Crimson Tide finished an impressive 31-6 on the season (the most wins in a single season in program history) while capturing both the regular season and SEC Tournament titles.
The season did not end the way that the Crimson Tide faithful had hoped, but there is no denying the significance of the success on the hardwood that coach Oats has brought to Tuscaloosa.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Connecticut
31-8
800 (32)
+11
2
San Diego State
32-7
688
+16
3
Miami
29-8
665
+12
4
31-6
629
-2
5
Florida Atlantic
35-4
615
+20
6
Houston
33-4
614
-5
7
29-9
587
–
8
UCLA
31-6
532
-2
9
Kansas State
26-10
516
+4
10
Gonzaga
31-6
514
-1
11
Kansas
28-8
434
-6
12
Creighton
24-13
426
+10
13
Purdue
29-6
424
-10
14
Marquette
29-7
422
-10
15
Xavier
27-10
332
-1
16
25-11
284
+5
17
Arizona
28-7
282
-9
18
Duke
27-9
232
-2
19
Baylor
23-11
216
-8
20
21-13
203
+20
21
22-14
174
–
22
Saint Mary’s
27-8
149
-3
23
Virginia
25-8
112
-13
24
Indiana
23-12
97
-5
25
25-10
88
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri
Others Receiving Votes
Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1
More Basketball!
Alabama lands in top-five for Wofford transfer BJ Mack
BREAKING: Alabama guard Jaden Bradley enters transfer portal
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.