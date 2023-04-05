Alabama lands at No. 4 in final men’s basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team had perhaps the best season in program history and despite not making it past the Sweet 16, the Crimson Tide still finishes at No. 4 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.

The Crimson Tide finished an impressive 31-6 on the season (the most wins in a single season in program history) while capturing both the regular season and SEC Tournament titles.

The season did not end the way that the Crimson Tide faithful had hoped, but there is no denying the significance of the success on the hardwood that coach Oats has brought to Tuscaloosa.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Connecticut 31-8 800 (32) +11 2 San Diego State 32-7 688 +16 3 Miami 29-8 665 +12 4 Alabama 31-6 629 -2 5 Florida Atlantic 35-4 615 +20 6 Houston 33-4 614 -5 7 Texas 29-9 587 – 8 UCLA 31-6 532 -2 9 Kansas State 26-10 516 +4 10 Gonzaga 31-6 514 -1 11 Kansas 28-8 434 -6 12 Creighton 24-13 426 +10 13 Purdue 29-6 424 -10 14 Marquette 29-7 422 -10 15 Xavier 27-10 332 -1 16 Tennessee 25-11 284 +5 17 Arizona 28-7 282 -9 18 Duke 27-9 232 -2 19 Baylor 23-11 216 -8 20 Michigan State 21-13 203 +20 21 Arkansas 22-14 174 – 22 Saint Mary’s 27-8 149 -3 23 Virginia 25-8 112 -13 24 Indiana 23-12 97 -5 25 Texas A&M 25-10 88 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1

