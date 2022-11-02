Alabama lands No. 2 2024 dual-threat QB from California
On Wednesday, Alabama landed one of the highest-rated quarterbacks from the 2024 recruiting class. Carlsbad High School quarterback Julian Sayin announced his commitment to Alabama.
Sayin is the fourth commitment in the Crimson Tide’s 2024 recruiting cycle. Perry Thompson, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Martavious Collins are other commits within the class.
Currently, Alabama is ranked as the No. 5 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Sayin is the highest-rated recruit in the class up to this point.
It will be interesting to see Sayin’s impact on the class and his role in recruiting some of the Tide’s prospects on the West coast.
Below, Roll Tide Wire examines Julian Sayin’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
12
1
3
Rivals
5
5
1
2
ESPN
4
35
1
2
On3 Recruiting
4
46
1
4
247 Composite
5
14
1
2
Vitals
Hometown
Carlsbad, California
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 11, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022
BREAKING: Elite QB Julian Sayin has Committed to Alabama!
The No. 2 QB in the ‘24 Class chose the Crimson Tide over LSU and Georgia.
He joins Alabama’s Top 3 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings 🐘https://t.co/Qg9VX45YVJ pic.twitter.com/PI4AgO4p1P
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 2, 2022