Alabama lands No. 2 2024 dual-threat QB from California

On Wednesday, Alabama landed one of the highest-rated quarterbacks from the 2024 recruiting class. Carlsbad High School quarterback Julian Sayin announced his commitment to Alabama.

Sayin is the fourth commitment in the Crimson Tide’s 2024 recruiting cycle. Perry Thompson, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Martavious Collins are other commits within the class.

Currently, Alabama is ranked as the No. 5 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Sayin is the highest-rated recruit in the class up to this point.

It will be interesting to see Sayin’s impact on the class and his role in recruiting some of the Tide’s prospects on the West coast.

Below, Roll Tide Wire examines Julian Sayin’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

12

1

3

Rivals

5

5

1

2

ESPN

4

35

1

2

On3 Recruiting

4

46

1

4

247 Composite

5

14

1

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Carlsbad, California

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 11, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022

Other offers

