Alabama lands massive commitment from top-10 2023 QB Eli Holstein

Alabama football has always been linked to big-time recruits at all positions. However recently, Crimson Tide quarterbacks have recently picked up steam.

Today, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide picked up a massive commitment from Eli Holstein, a four-star, top-10 quarterback from the 2023 class.

There has been a sort of schism within the Alabama fanbase over whether Holstein or fellow 2023 prospect Archie Manning would be the better fit for the future of the program.

While that debate may still be up in the air, one thing is for sure: Holstein will be joining Alabama.

Eli Holstein’s Film

Roll Tide Wire continues his recruiting profile breakdown below.

Vitals

Hometown Zachary, LA Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-4 Weight 222 Class 2023

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 82 3 8 Rivals 4 51 5 5 ESPN 4 59 4 5 On3 Recruiting 4 119 7 7 247 Composite 4 54 5 8

Recruiting

Committed to Alabama on May 24, 2022

Received offer from Crimson Tide on June 12, 2021

Most recent visit was March 26, 2022

Offers

Twitter

1

1