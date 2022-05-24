Alabama lands massive commitment from top-10 2023 QB Eli Holstein
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Alabama Crimson TideLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Alabama football has always been linked to big-time recruits at all positions. However recently, Crimson Tide quarterbacks have recently picked up steam.
Today, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide picked up a massive commitment from Eli Holstein, a four-star, top-10 quarterback from the 2023 class.
There has been a sort of schism within the Alabama fanbase over whether Holstein or fellow 2023 prospect Archie Manning would be the better fit for the future of the program.
While that debate may still be up in the air, one thing is for sure: Holstein will be joining Alabama.
Eli Holstein’s Film
Roll Tide Wire continues his recruiting profile breakdown below.
Vitals
Hometown
Zachary, LA
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-4
Weight
222
Class
2023
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
82
3
8
Rivals
4
51
5
5
ESPN
4
59
4
5
On3 Recruiting
4
119
7
7
247 Composite
4
54
5
8
Recruiting
Committed to Alabama on May 24, 2022
Received offer from Crimson Tide on June 12, 2021
Most recent visit was March 26, 2022
Offers
As my Pawpaw used to say, ROLL DAMN TIDE!!! 🐘🐘🐘@_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachGolding @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 @JUSTCHILLY pic.twitter.com/X7HJjCGfdO
— Eli Holstein (@eli_holstein10) May 24, 2022
1
1