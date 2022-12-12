Alabama lands massive commitment from 2023 five-star EDGE Keon Keeley

On Monday, Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class got waves better as five-star Keon Keeley committed to the Tide. Keeley chose Alabama over other programs like Florida and Ohio State.

His commitment comes just two weeks after he took an official visit to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. The Florida native had been committed to Notre Dame for well over a year before backing off of his pledge. His recruitment quickly picked up steam and the Alabama coaching staff made him a priority addition to the class.

With Keeley joining the class, Alabama sits in a good spot ahead of early National Signing Day. The multi-sport athlete could very well see early playing time with the Butkus award winner Will Anderson Jr. expected to enter the NFL draft in the coming weeks.

Keeley has a monstrous frame and is already built to play on day one at the college level. This is massive addition for the Tide as it will likely show on the field in the coming seasons.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Keon Keeley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 6 2 1 Rivals 5 21 8 2 ESPN 4 20 5 1 On3 Recruiting 5 3 1 1 247 Composite 5 10 3 1

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-6 Weight 242 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 14, 2022

Took an official visit to Alabama on October 8, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

