Alabama lands massive commitment from 2023 WR Jalen Hale

Alabama has been able to sustain success on the recruiting trail over the last few months. That success carried over till now as another promising recruit jumped on board with the Tide. On Wednesday, 2023 four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale announced that he was committed to Alabama. The Texas native chose the Tide over other schools like Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

Hale is the third wide receiver to commit in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, according to 247Sports. Hale is regarded as the No. 74 overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

In three seasons at Longview High School, Hale has hauled in 96 receptions for 2,017 receiving yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. He flashes enough athleticism and speed to compete early and often for the Tide. This is a big recruiting win for wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Hale’s high school career as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire