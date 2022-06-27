Alabama lands massive commitment from 2023 five-star DB Tony Mitchell

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide landed their biggest commitment of the 2023 class thus far with five-star safety Tony Mitchell today. Mitchell is the No. 2 cornerback in this class, and the No. 15 player overall.

Mitchell is an in-state product out of Alabaster and keeping him in Alabama was one of the Crimson Tide’s biggest goals in this recruiting class. Mitchell is 6’2 and 180 pounds and will look to compete for playing time as soon as he steps on campus.

He chose Alabama over offers from Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan and others.

An absolutely massive commitment for the Tide to land.

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Tony Mitchell has Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’2 180 DB from Alabaster, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/PRr9eI6Bnr pic.twitter.com/jblZuaf5xw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2022

