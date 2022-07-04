Alabama lands former Georgia commit, RyQueze McElderry

The Alabama football team received a bit of good news on Independence Day. 2023 offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry announced that he was committing to Alabama via Twitter.

He was formerly committed to Georgia before backing off of his commitment just a few days ago. McElderry has been a priority offensive line target for the Tide even though he was committed to Georgia.

He is regarded as a three-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. McElderry is listed at 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds. He plays for Anniston High School in Anniston, Alabama. Interestingly enough, he will be reuniting with a high school teammate, Antonio Kite. Since he received an offer in November, he has taken one unofficial visit and attended a junior day.

Alabama fans have high hopes that things will begin to heat up for the recruiting class in the months ahead. Several of the Tide’s key targets like Malik Benson, Peter Woods, Raul Aguirre, and Malik Bryant are all making their commitments in the next few weeks. All are expected to commit to Alabama at this time. Nonetheless, the recruiting class just got a huge boost in landing McElderry. He has sky-rocketed up the Tide’s recruiting board as well as recruiting rankings in the past few months. This is a huge win for the Tide.