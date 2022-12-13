Alabama lands five players on AP All-American Team
Despite not having the season that most folks anticipated, the Alabama football team has still landed five total players on the Associated Press All-America team, which came out on Monday morning.
Star outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the lone first-team member of the three-deep team. Anderson is now a consensus All-American.
Defensive back Brian Branch was selected as second team while Jahmyr Gibbs, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Jordan Battle landed on the third team.
Maybe the biggest surprise from the list is no Bryce Young. The three quarterbacks selected were Caleb Williams of USC (first team), Max Duggan of TCU (second team), and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee (third team).
Below is the complete AP All-American Team:
First Team Offense
QB: Caleb Williams, USC
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan
OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OG: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, USC
C: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
All-purpose: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.
K: Christopher Dunn, NC State
First Team Defense
EDR: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DT: Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas
CB: Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
S: Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Second Team Offense
QB: Max Duggan, TCU
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
OT: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OG: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Steve Avila, TCU
OC: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue; Rashee Rice, SMU; Josh Downs, North Carolina
All-purpose: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
K: Jake Moody, Michigan
Second Team Defense
EDR: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DT: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, San Diego State
LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
DB: Brian Branch, Alabama
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa
Third Team Offense
QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
OT: Blake Freeland, BYU; Alex Palczewski, Illinois
OG: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; Christian Haynes, Connecticut
OC: Brett Neilon, USC
TE: Dalton Kincaid, Utah
WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston; Rome Odunze, Washington; Zay Flowers, Boston College
All-purpose: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
K: Joshua Karty, Stanford
Third Team Defense
EDR: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
DT: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, LSU
LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, Texas
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, USC
S: Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
P: Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
