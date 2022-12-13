Alabama lands five players on AP All-American Team

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

Despite not having the season that most folks anticipated, the Alabama football team has still landed five total players on the Associated Press All-America team, which came out on Monday morning.

Star outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the lone first-team member of the three-deep team. Anderson is now a consensus All-American.

Defensive back Brian Branch was selected as second team while Jahmyr Gibbs, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Jordan Battle landed on the third team.

Maybe the biggest surprise from the list is no Bryce Young. The three quarterbacks selected were Caleb Williams of USC (first team), Max Duggan of TCU (second team), and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee (third team).

Below is the complete AP All-American Team:

First Team Offense

  • QB: Caleb Williams, USC

  • RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan

  • OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame

  • OG: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, USC

  • C: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

  • TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

  • WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

  • All-purpose: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.

  • K: Christopher Dunn, NC State

First Team Defense

  • EDR: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

  • DT: Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

  • LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

  • CB: Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

  • S: Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia

  • DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

  • P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Second Team Offense

  • QB: Max Duggan, TCU

  • RB: Chase Brown, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

  • OT: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Dawand Jones, Ohio State

  • OG: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Steve Avila, TCU

  • OC: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

  • TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

  • WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue; Rashee Rice, SMU; Josh Downs, North Carolina

  • All-purpose: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

  • K: Jake Moody, Michigan

Second Team Defense

  • EDR: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

  • DT: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, San Diego State

  • LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

  • CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

  • S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

  • DB: Brian Branch, Alabama

  • P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Third Team Offense

  • QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

  • RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

  • OT: Blake Freeland, BYU; Alex Palczewski, Illinois

  • OG: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; Christian Haynes, Connecticut

  • OC: Brett Neilon, USC

  • TE: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

  • WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston; Rome Odunze, Washington; Zay Flowers, Boston College

  • All-purpose: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

  • K: Joshua Karty, Stanford

Third Team Defense

  • EDR: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

  • DT: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, LSU

  • LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, Texas

  • CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, USC

  • S: Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, Alabama

  • DB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

  • P: Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories