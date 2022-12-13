Alabama lands five players on AP All-American Team

Despite not having the season that most folks anticipated, the Alabama football team has still landed five total players on the Associated Press All-America team, which came out on Monday morning.

Star outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the lone first-team member of the three-deep team. Anderson is now a consensus All-American.

Defensive back Brian Branch was selected as second team while Jahmyr Gibbs, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Jordan Battle landed on the third team.

Maybe the biggest surprise from the list is no Bryce Young. The three quarterbacks selected were Caleb Williams of USC (first team), Max Duggan of TCU (second team), and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee (third team).

Below is the complete AP All-American Team:

First Team Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, USC

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan

OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OG: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, USC

C: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

All-purpose: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.

K: Christopher Dunn, NC State

First Team Defense

EDR: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DT: Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

CB: Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

S: Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Second Team Offense

QB: Max Duggan, TCU

RB: Chase Brown, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

OT: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OG: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Steve Avila, TCU

OC: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue; Rashee Rice, SMU; Josh Downs, North Carolina

All-purpose: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

K: Jake Moody, Michigan

Second Team Defense

EDR: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DT: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, San Diego State

LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

DB: Brian Branch, Alabama

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Third Team Offense

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

OT: Blake Freeland, BYU; Alex Palczewski, Illinois

OG: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; Christian Haynes, Connecticut

OC: Brett Neilon, USC

TE: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston; Rome Odunze, Washington; Zay Flowers, Boston College

All-purpose: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

K: Joshua Karty, Stanford

Third Team Defense

EDR: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

DT: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, LSU

LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, Texas

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, USC

S: Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

P: Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati

