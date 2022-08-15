Alabama lands fifth OL commit from 2023 class in California native Raymond Pulido
Alabama’s coaching staff has been pushing to add some of the nation’s best talent over the last few months. One of the nation’s premier offensive tackles is California native Raymond Pulido. On Saturday, Pulido announced that he is committing to Alabama via his Twitter account.
Pulido is an intriguing prospect because he isn’t ranked as high as the other four offensive linemen committed to the Crimson Tide: RyQueze McElderry, Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen and Miles McVay. However, the size is certainly there. He stands at 6-foot-6, 345 pounds according to 247Sports.
As it stands, Alabama has five offensive linemen committed for the 2023 recruiting class.
Pulido may be overlooked by recruiting services, but Alabama fans should be excited to see Pulido as well as the other commitments already on board for the 2023 recruiting class. It could be one of the more talented recruiting classes that Coach Saban has ever signed. We will have to wait and see.
Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Pulido’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
37
37
Rivals
4
–
20
32
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
39
44
247 Composite
3
456
32
38
Vitals
Hometown
Apple Valley, California
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-6
Weight
345
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 11, 2022
Took one unofficial visit to Alabama
Other offers
UCLA
Louisville
Arizona
i want to start off by saying thank you to everyone that has supported me along this journey. I want to thank all of the coaches that beleived in me and my abilities i appreciate everything. thank you to my coaches that have supported me and coached me over the 4 years! pic.twitter.com/rNlYvZFEIi
— raymondpulido79 (@raymondpulido55) August 13, 2022
