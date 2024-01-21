Alabama lands commitment from Washington transfer OL Parker Brailsford

The Alabama football program received some big-time news on Saturday night. Washington transfer offensive lineman Parker Brailsford announced that he was transferring to Alabama.

Brailsford, an Arizona native, spent two seasons in Seattle. During the 2023 season, Brailsford made 15 starts for the Huskies. He was a part of an offensive line unit that won the 2023 Joe Moore Award. The award recognizes the top offensive line unit in college football.

Brailsford appears to be the heavy favorite to be Alabama’s starting center for the 2024 season. 13 of his 15 starts this past season came at the center position.

Interestingly enough, Brailsford will join former offensive line coach Scott Huff in Tuscaloosa. The two will be instrumental in helping the offensive line thrive during the 2024 season.

