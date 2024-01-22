Alabama lands commitment from Washington transfer WR Germie Bernard

The Alabama football program received some promising news on Sunday evening. Washington transfer wide receiver Germie Bernard announced that he was transferring to Alabama. Bernard took an official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Bernard, a Nevada native, spent one seasons at Michigan State prior to transferring to Washington. In East Lansing, he reeled in seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Upon transferring to Washington, Bernard became a quick target for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Over the course of the season, Bernard had 34 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns.

Bernard can contribute at wide receiver and on special teams for the Crimson Tide. He was used in a variety of different ways in the Huskies offense this past season. The good news for Bernard is that he will reunite with former Huskies play-caller and current Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in Tuscaloosa.

I would expect Bernard to play a pivotal role in Alabama’s offense next season. He has the potential to do some really special things in Tuscaloosa with quarterback Jalen Milroe throwing him the ball and Grubb directing the offense.

BREAKING: Former Washington WR Germie Bernard has officially Committed to Alabama, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 200 WR totaled 41 Receptions for 547 Yards & 4 TDs in his 2 years with the Huskies Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/0Owbzm4NNA pic.twitter.com/X5cfFQIXoQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 22, 2024

