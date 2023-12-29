Alabama lands commitment from USC transfer cornerback Domani Jackson

Alabama continues to have profound success in recruiting the transfer portal. On Thursday evening, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from USC transfer Domani Jackson.

Jackson, a California native, was recruited by Alabama coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The former four-star thought highly of Alabama but ultimately chose to stay home and signed to USC.

In two seasons with the Trojans, Jackson recorded 34 tackles and four pass breakups.

With Alabama likely losing multiple starters in the secondary, Jackson could earn a starting role by the time the 2024-2025 season kicks off. Jackson adds experience and potential to a young, cornerback room.

Jackson will join fellow Texas A&M defensive line transfer Lebbeus “LT” Overton. The two make up the Crimson Tide’s transfer portal class at the moment. The Crimson Tide will likely continue to pursue several transfers in the forseeable future. Jackson and Overton are a very good start, however.

BREAKING: Former USC CB Domani Jackson has Committed to Alabama, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 190 CB was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in the ‘22 Class (No. 1 CB) Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/34sDW7dvT8 pic.twitter.com/Iw61eZ6Wfe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football’s involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire