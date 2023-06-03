Alabama lands commitment from Top 100 running back Anthony “Turbo” Rogers

The Alabama football program added another massive piece to an already loaded running back room today as they landed a commitment from top 100 running back, Anthony Rogers.

According to 247Sports, Rogers is the No. 1 back in the 2025 class and the No. 33 overall player and chose the Crimson Tide over other big-time programs such as Auburn, Georgia, and Texas.

During his first two years of high school football Rogers totaled 3,385 receiving and rushing yards and 48 touchdowns. As a sophomore last season, Rogers led Pike Road to a 5A State Championship in Alabama before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida this off-season. Rogers has earned the nickname “Turbo” for his quick-twitch moves and breakaway speed.“I’ve always liked Bama since my first visit,” Rogers said. “I just love the feeling there. They have great coaches and I love the hard work you put in there.”

When Rogers was asked why he chose Alabama he said, “I’ve always liked ‘Bama since my first visit. I just love the feeling there. They have great coaches and I love the hard work you put in there. I’m closest with Coach Gillespie. We talk about how I can fit into their offense. He says I’m explosive and can make big plays taking handoffs or catching out of the backfield. I can be lined up at the slot as well and could be used as a returner.”

The Tide now has a top-two recruiting class in the 2025 rankings as Saban is fighting tooth and nail to reach the summit of the college football mountain again.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 RB Anthony “Turbo” Rogers has Committed to Alabama! The 5’8 185 RB from Pike Road, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Auburn, & others. One of the top RBs in the ‘25 Class 🐘https://t.co/olnmzZsNHv pic.twitter.com/f41xwcyYIq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2023

