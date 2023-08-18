Alabama lands commitment from Tide legacy, 2024 safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Class of 2024 safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. committed to Alabama on Friday evening. He chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Kirkpatrick Jr.’s father, Dre Kirkpatrick, played for Saban at Alabama from 2009-2011. Now, his son will follow in his dad’s footsteps at Alabama.

Kirkpatrick Jr. received an offer from Alabama following an impressive showing at a July camp. The Alabama coaching staff had been keeping an eye on Kirkpatrick Jr. but were not pursuing him prior to him receiving an offer.

The Gadsden City High School standout has been recruited to play safety at Alabama. However, there is the possibility that he plays STAR. The STAR position is best suited for a player that is versatile enough to play cornerback and safety. Kirkpatrick Jr. fits the profile at six feet tall and 192 pounds.

Kirkpatrick Jr. is the sixth defensive back to commit to Alabama as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. He joins fellow commits Jaylen Mbakwe, Jameer Grimsley, Zabien Brown, Rydarrius “Red” Morgan, and Peyton Woodyard. Overall, the Crimson Tide have 18 commitments for the ’24 recruiting class.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 75 148 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 39 80 247 Composite 3 1255 45 117

Vitals

Hometown Gadsden, Alabama Projected Position Safety Height 6-0 Weight 192 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on July 25, 2023

Kirkpatrick Jr. has taken three unofficial visits to Alabama.

Other offers

Arkansas

Auburn

Missouri

Social Media

BREAKING: Class of 2024 Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’0 190 S from Gadsden, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Auburn, & others Is the son of former Alabama DB & 2012 NFL Draft 1st rounder Dre Kirkpatrick https://t.co/GEPLsEgLBf pic.twitter.com/4e7MZOT5H5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire