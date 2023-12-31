Alabama lands commitment from Texas A&M OL transfer Naquil Betrand

On Thursday, Alabama secured a commitment from USC cornerback transfer Domani Jackson. Two days later, Alabama has landed a commitment from Texas A&M offensive tackle transfer Naquil Betrand.

The Pennsylvania native spent one season in College Station. He did not play in any games for the Aggies during the 2023-2024 season.

Betrand was regarded as a three-star prospect coming out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He chose the Aggies over other programs like Auburn, Colorado, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Originally, it was reported that Betrand would take an official visit to Syracuse. The following weekend he was scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama. Needless to say, those plans did not come to fruition.

Instead, Alabama is able to add depth and potential to a young, offensive line unit. Betrand will likely compete for the starting right tackle spot with starter JC Latham expected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

