Alabama lands commitment from in-state four-star CB Tre’Quon Fegans

Alabama has been able to recruit at a national level for quite some time now. However, whenever the state is loaded with elite talent, the job becomes that much easier.

The 2022 class has had an unusual amount of in-state talent and the Crimson Tide has taken advantage. Heading into the week, four out of the top eight players were committed. You can now make that five, as another one was added on the defensive side of the ball.

Four-star cornerback Tre’Quon Fegans announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday afternoon. Just a week ago, he was a Miami pledge, making a quick shift over. Fegans was in Tuscaloosa as recently as Oct. 2 on an unofficial visit for the Ole Miss matchup.

Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, and South Carolina made a top-five list before an original commitment in July.

Coming out of Thompson High School, Fegans plays for the best 7A school in the state. He transferred from Oxford High School, where he even got snaps at running back, to play his senior season.

Fegans makes commitment No. 17 early on in the 2022 cycle. He is just the second defensive back, joining three-star safety Jake Pope.

Charles Kelly and Freddie Roach were named as the main recruiters for the four-star. Even with Fegans verbally committed to Miami, these are the types of recruitments Alabama does not lose.

On the 247Sports composite, Fegans is the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama. On the national scale, he ranks as the No. 85 overall prospect and the No. 11 cornerback.

