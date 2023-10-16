Alabama lands commitment from in-state, 2025 LB Myles Johnson

Alabama got a win on the football field on Saturday afternoon against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide also got a win on the recruiting trail. 2025 linebacker Myles Johnson announced that he was committed to Alabama on Saturday afternoon via X; formerly known as Twitter.

Johnson plays for T.R. Miller High School in Brewton, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. Alabama is currently recruiting Johnson to play inside linebacker at the next level.

Johnson suffered a torn ACL prior to his junior season, so he has been unable to play for the Tigers. Needless to say, he made a strong enough impression on the Alabama coaching staff for them to accept his commitment.

Johnson is the fourth player from the state of Alabama to commit to the Crimson Tide as a part of the ’25 recruiting class. He joins fellow Alabama commits Ryan Williams, Anthony Rogers, and Antonio Coleman.

Hometown Brewton, Alabama Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-1 Weight 220 Class 2025

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 16, 2023

Johnson has taken four unofficial visits to Alabama at this time.

Liberty

Mississippi State

Tuskegee (D2)

