Alabama lands commitment from in-state, 2024 EDGE Sterling Dixon
Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class received a boost on Thursday. 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. He chose Alabama over other SEC programs Auburn, Georgia, and LSU.
Dixon is the fifth prospect to commit to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. He is the second defensive prospect that has announced his commitment. The other is five-star defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe.
After next season, there will likely be a lot of turnover at edge rusher. Dallas Turner will be a junior and Chris Braswell will be a senior. Therefore, they will likely declare for the 2024 NFL draft barring something unexpected. Dixon could see some early playing time.
Today, Roll Tide Wire breaks down Sterling Dixon’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
21
26
Rivals
4
231
9
14
ESPN
4
271
15
27
On3 Recruiting
4
61
4
6
247 Composite
4
211
13
16
Vitals
Hometown
Mobile, Alabama
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-3
Weight
211
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on July 25, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama November 26, 2022
Let’s work ❤️! 10000% committed pic.twitter.com/OwRJ1u2vI3
— ᔕTᗴᖇᒪIᑎᘜ ᗪI᙭Oᑎ💫 (@sterlingTDixon1) December 1, 2022