Alabama lands commitment from in-state, 2024 EDGE Sterling Dixon

Brody Smoot
Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class received a boost on Thursday. 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. He chose Alabama over other SEC programs Auburn, Georgia, and LSU.

Dixon is the fifth prospect to commit to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. He is the second defensive prospect that has announced his commitment. The other is five-star defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe.

After next season, there will likely be a lot of turnover at edge rusher. Dallas Turner will be a junior and Chris Braswell will be a senior. Therefore, they will likely declare for the 2024 NFL draft barring something unexpected. Dixon could see some early playing time.

Today, Roll Tide Wire breaks down Sterling Dixon’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

21

26

Rivals

4

231

9

14

ESPN

4

271

15

27

On3 Recruiting

4

61

4

6

247 Composite

4

211

13

16

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mobile, Alabama

Projected Position

Edge rusher

Height

6-3

Weight

211

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on July 25, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama November 26, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

