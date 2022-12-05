Alabama lands commitment from in-state, 2023 specialist Reed Harradine
Alabama received a commitment from 2023 specialist Reed Harradine on Sunday. The native of Mountain Brook, Alabama recently received an offer from the Tide following the Iron Bowl.
Harradine was listed as a 4.5-star, according to Kohl’s Kicking. He was rated as the No. 36 ranked punter and No. 60 ranked kicker. The product of Mountain Brook High School helped lead his team to a state championship appearance this season.
He is the second specialist that has committed to the Tide as a part of the 2023 recruiting class. The other specialist commit is kicker Conor Talty from Chicago, Illinois.
