Alabama lands commitment from four-star defender Yhonzae Pierre

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read

Nick Saban and Alabama received its third commitment for the class of 2023 on Thursday in four-star EDGE defender Yhonzae Pierre. Pierre is a rising in-state star hailing from Eufaula where is plays for the Eufaula Tigers.

Pierre chose the Tide over the likes of Auburn, Georiga, Texas A&M, and many others. Pierre is a player to watch over the summer and throughout his senior season as someone who could rise in the national rankings.

Pierre’s commitment comes just two days before Alabama’s annual A-Day game which will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Yhonzae Pierre’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

N/A

26

85

Rivals

4

176

17

9

ESPN

4

196

13

26

On3 Recruiting

4

87

10

14

247 Composite

4

248

18

37

Vitals

Hometown

Eufaula, AL

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6’4″

Weight

220

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Committed to Alabama on 4/14/22.

Offers

  • Holds an offer from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgia, and others.

Crystal Ball

N/A

Film

Twitter

