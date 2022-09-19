Alabama lands commitment from elite Texas DL prospect Jordan Renaud

The Alabama coaching staff has been hot on the recruiting trail. Their success continued on Monday morning as 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced his commitment to the Tide. The Texas native ultimately chose Alabama over Oklahoma.

Renaud plays for Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-3.5 inches, according to 247Sports. The expectation is that Renaud will likely play as an edge rusher when he arrives in Tuscaloosa. However, he could still add some weight in the off-season and transition to an interior defensive lineman.

Alabama has already landed commitments from three defensive linemen in Yhonzae Pierre, Edric Hill and Hunter Osborne. It is also worth noting that their total could increase in the coming months as they are still pursuing Florida commit Kelby Collins and Clemson commit Peter Woods. Other prospects to keep a close eye on are James Smith, Qua Russaw, Daevin Hobbs, and Rueben Bain.

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud has Committed to Alabama! The Top 65 player in the ‘23 Class chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma. He joins Alabama’s No. 1 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings 🐘 More Here (FREE): https://t.co/gzqr1Bjtrf pic.twitter.com/O6UEdSD8jf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 19, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Renaud’s high school season as well as other Alabama recruiting news.

List

SEC power rankings after Week 3: One team suffers disappointing loss while others shine

List

LOOK: Twitter loses it over Tua Tagovailoa's historic, six-TD performance

List

BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama stat leaders from win over Louisiana Monroe

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire