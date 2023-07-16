Alabama lands commitment from elite, 2024 TE Caleb Odom

The future of Alabama’s tight end room got a little bit stronger on Saturday evening as 2024 tight end Caleb Odom announced his commitment to Alabama. Odom chose the Crimson Tide over Texas A&M, Miami, and Ole Miss among others.

Odom is a 6-foot-4 tight end out of Class 7A Georgia powerhouse, Carrollton High School. As a junior, Odom reeled in 64 receptions for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was the receiving threat in a Trojans offense led by Alabama quarterback target Julian “Juju” Lewis.

He took four official visits in June. He made trips to Alabama (June 2-4), Auburn (June 12), Florida (June 9-11), and Miami (June 23-25). The visit that appeared to make a huge difference in Odom’s decision was the visit that he and his family took to Tuscaloosa.

Odom was able to spend some time with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the rest of the coaching staff. He was also able to spend some time with current players and recruiting targets as well.

His commitment gives Alabama 14 commits for the 2024 recruiting class. He is the fifth player to commit to the Crimson Tide this week. The 2024 prospects that verbally committed to Alabama earlier in the week were Justin Okoronkwo, Zabien Brown, and Casey Poe.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Caleb Odom’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 66 12 6 Rivals 4 185 22 8 ESPN 4 112 19 5 On3 Recruiting 4 28 4 2 247 Composite 4 64 11 4

Vitals

Hometown Carrollton, Georgia Projected Position Tight end Height 6-5 Weight 215 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama from June 2-4, 2023

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire