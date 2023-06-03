Alabama lands commitment from class of 2024 IOL Joseph Ionata

Nick Saban and his coaching staff keep things rolling on the recruiting trail by picking up a commitment from Joseph Ionata, an interior offensive lineman prospect from the class of 2024.

Ionata is a three-star prospect from Clearwater, Florida, and is a Florida State legacy player. His father, Joery Ionata was an offensive lineman for the Seminoles in the 1980s.

Ionata made his commitment early on Saturday morning picking the Crimson Tide over the likes of Florida, Miami, and Ole Miss.

Ionata gives Alabama a total of eight commitments in the class of 2024 which is fighting tooth and nail for the top-ranked class in the country.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 IOL Joseph Ionata tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’5 295 IOL from Clearwater, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida, Miami, & Ole Miss. “I know coming to Alabama means playing for the Natty, and I am ready!”https://t.co/qriXxxez5w pic.twitter.com/bUGn4uOxss — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2023

