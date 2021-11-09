Alabama lands commitment from 4-star DL Isaiah Hastings

Alabama continues to roll on the recruiting trail, landing yet another coveted prospect for the class of 2022.

Earlier today, four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings announced his commitment to the Tide.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Isaiah Hastings has Committed to Alabama! The No. 75 Player in the 2022 Class chose the Crimson Tide over Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, and Florida. Alabama adds to their #1 Ranked Class (according to the On3 Consensus Team Rankings) pic.twitter.com/0hqYFFhqCJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 9, 2021

Hastings hails from Canada and is the nineteenth commitment for the class of 2022 as the Crimson Tide currently sits with the top-ranked class according to On3.

