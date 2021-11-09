Alabama lands commitment from 4-star DL Isaiah Hastings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alabama continues to roll on the recruiting trail, landing yet another coveted prospect for the class of 2022.

Earlier today, four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings announced his commitment to the Tide.

Hastings hails from Canada and is the nineteenth commitment for the class of 2022 as the Crimson Tide currently sits with the top-ranked class according to On3.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we continue to cover the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Recommended Stories