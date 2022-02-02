Alabama Lands commitment from 3-star TE out of Louisiana, Danny Lewis

Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class grows slightly larger today, as Danny lewis, a highly-sought after tight end out of Louisiana chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and LSU.

Lewis has been given three-stars, according to 247Sports, but was highly recruited by other big-time programs, especially within the SEC.

As a tall and bulky tight end, Lewis may be something unique for Alabama. A blocking and pass-catching tight end is not utilized all too often in Tuscaloosa, but having a player like Lewis at the position may change things up.

At his high school, Lewis had three hats in front of him: Alabama, LSU and Florida.

When it came time to make his decision, he was sporting the Crimson Tide cap.

