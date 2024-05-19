Alabama lands commitment from 2026 4-star CB Dorian Barney

The Alabama Crimson Tide landed their second commitment in two days. On Sunday, 2026 four-star cornerback Dorian Barney announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. 2026 four-star safety Jamarrion Gordon committed to Alabama on Saturday.

Barney plays for Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. Barney chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, South Carolina, and USC Trojans.

Barney had an impressive sophomore season for the Lions. He recorded 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, and four interceptions.

Alabama now has commitments from two defensive backs in the 2026 class. It will be interesting to see if any other prospects commit to the Crimson Tide in the near future.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Dorian Barney has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 175 CB from Suwanee, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Florida State, & USC “I wanna be the best so I’m gonna go play for the best, RTR🐘”https://t.co/VLUMciAnYb pic.twitter.com/wFIZW3LfSf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 19, 2024

