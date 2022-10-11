Alabama lands commitment from 2025 WR and Auburn legacy Ryan Williams
It isn’t often that you see a former Auburn player’s son committing to in-state rival, Alabama. However, that was the case this past weekend. During the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Texas A&M, 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama via Twitter.
Williams’ father, Ryan Williams Sr., played defensive back at Auburn. That didn’t seem to be much of a factor in making his decision. When asked about why he chose Alabama, here is what Williams told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong:
“Well when I was sitting in Coach (Nick) Saban’s office, you try not to smile in his face and keep all the emotions inside, try to be as humble as possible. But I was blessin’ on the inside,” he said. “He complimented me but also told me I need to get bigger by the time I get there. It’s really great. Everybody buys in. You feel like they want you. Everybody talks to you, everybody knows who you are as soon as you walk into the building.”
From the sound of it, Williams sounds rather excited to become a part of Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class.
Now, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at Ryan Williams’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
25
5
5
Rivals
4
44
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
25
4
6
Vitals
Hometown
Saraland, Alabama
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-0
Weight
155
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 9, 2022
#AGTG HOME SWEET HOME 🐘🐘! @tjkelly17 @HolmonWiggins @CoachKellyUA1 @Brett_Boutwell @RTRnews @AlabamaFTBL @GoSaraland @Hayesfawcett3 @adamgorney @JeremyO_Johnson @BenThomasPreps @AL6AFootball @RyanMWms @shanec_y @coachTigg @HallTechSports1 @AndrewJBone @HankSouth247 pic.twitter.com/5TbR4DlGT6
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) October 9, 2022