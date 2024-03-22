Alabama lands commitment from 2025 four-star linebacker

Only a day after landing a commitment from Darrell Johnson, Alabama and new head coach Kalen DeBoer continue to be red-hot on the recruiting trail, as the Crimson Tide added yet another name to their 2025 class Thursday in Abduall Sanders Jr.

Sanders, similar to Johnson, is rated a four-star linebacker in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 36 overall player at the position nationally. The four-star is also the No. 31 player in the state of California, where he attends national high school powerhouse Mater Dei.

Looking at Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class now, Sanders is the seventh commitment of the cycle for the Crimson Tide, as well as the third coming from out-of-state alongside the aforementioned Johnson and four-star athlete Zymear Smith.

Sanders now joins the likes of former five-star prospects Bryce Young and Zabien Brown to commit to Alabama from Mater Dei in recent years.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Abduall Sanders Jr. has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 225 LB that attends Mater Dei HS chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State & Tennessee “Let’s Work #RTR🐘” Alabama recruiting is on FIRE 🔥https://t.co/J6B2GWMhAk pic.twitter.com/LjCNnKzGrT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire