Alabama lands commitment from 2025 4-star CB Chuck McDonald

The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff has been on a roll on the recruiting trail. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald. McDonald chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans.

McDonald took an official visit to Alabama over the weekend. He enjoyed the visit enough to commit to the Crimson Tide several days later and ultimately canceled the rest of his visit plans.

McDonald became the second prospect to commit to Alabama out of Mater Dei High School. The first is 2025 four-star linebacker Abduall Sanders.

Over the years, Alabama has had a lot of success recruiting Mater Dei. Several former players that Alabama recruited and was able to land are Bryce Young, Zabien Brown, and Tommy Brown.

McDonald helps continue the pipeline from Santa Ana to Tuscaloosa. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has made it a priority to recruit the West Coast. McDonald becomes the second prospect in the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Alabama from California.

Alabama will likely place McDonald at cornerback once he arrives on campus. At 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, McDonald brings versatility and size to Alabama’s cornerback room.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chuck McDonald has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 190 CB from Santa Ana, CA chose the Crimson Tide over USC, Georgia, & Oregon “I want to be the best, and there was no better place to be! We did it Mom, I miss you! #ForTM.… pic.twitter.com/jkuKyOMMUu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 8, 2024

