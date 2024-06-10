Alabama lands commitment from 2025 4-star IOL Michael Carroll

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program received some positive news on the recruiting trail on Monday afternoon. 2025 four-star interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll announced his commitment to Alabama. Carroll chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Carroll took an official visit to Alabama this weekend. The native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania was scheduled to take official visits to Penn State and Michigan in the coming weeks.

He is the first offensive lineman to commit to Alabama in the 2025 recruiting class. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. Carroll could play either guard or tackle at the college level. The Alabama coaching staff recruited him to play both positions.

Alabama lands one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen in Carroll. It is certainly a good building block for Alabama to secure a commitment from an elite offensive lineman like Carroll.

