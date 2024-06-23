Alabama lands commitment from 2025 4-star IOL Micah DeBose

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program received some huge news on the recruiting trail on Saturday night. During an official visit to Alabama, 2025 four-star interior offensive lineman Micah DeBose announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. DeBose chose Alabama over other programs such as Florida, Ohio State, and LSU.

Alabama has landed commitments from four offensive linemen in the past two weeks. DeBose joins fellow four-star offensive linemen Michael Carroll and Jackson Lloyd as well as three-star offensive lineman Mal Waldrep.

DeBose was committed to Georgia for a little less than a year. He decided to reopen his recruitment and weigh his options. The product of Vigor High School was recruited by Alabama under Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer. He was a priority recruit for both coaching staffs.

DeBose is originally from Columbus, Ohio. Many viewed the Buckeyes as the long-term favorite to land his commitment. However, the Crimson Tide were able to use a final official visit this weekend and long-term relationships to land the blue-chip recruit.

He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. At the college level, DeBose could be asked to play both offensive guard and offensive tackle. Nonetheless, his commitment is a huge one for the Alabama coaching staff. The product of Vigor High School is one of the top-ranked linemen in the country and the best offensive lineman in the state for the ’25 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Micah DeBose has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 320 IOL from Mobile, AL chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Ohio State, & Florida “I’m home, Roll Tide #DeBoerEra”https://t.co/4uTsFpUy2q pic.twitter.com/xcYYGtgvN8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its efforts on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire