Alabama lands commitment from 2025 4-star EDGE Zion Grady
Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class received a huge boost on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide added a commitment from ’25 edge rusher Zion Grady. Grady chose Alabama over other programs like Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State.
Thus far, Alabama has eight verbal commits in the ’25 recruiting class. Grady is the third defensive commit in the class, joining linebacker Myles Johnson and defensive lineman Antonio Coleman.
Grady plays for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He is a uber-talented pass rusher that can excels in one-on-one situations. His length and frame allow him to contribute in stopping the run as well.
During his sophomore season, Grady tallied 108 tackles, 22 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Alabama is currently recruiting Grady to play a role similar to that of former Alabama defensive stars Tim Williams and Will Anderson Jr. It will be interesting to see how he closes out his junior season with the Trojans.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
22
6
2
Rivals
4
37
6
1
ESPN
4
41
7
6
On3 Recruiting
4
58
3
4
247 Composite
5
19
4
1
Vitals
Hometown
Troy, Alabama
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-4
210
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept. 24, 2022
Grady has taken four unofficial visits to Alabama.
Social media
1000% committed.. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/Dtzkj4jIq3
— Zion (Ziggy) Grady🦍 (@GradyZion) November 13, 2023