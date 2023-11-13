Alabama lands commitment from 2025 4-star EDGE Zion Grady

Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class received a huge boost on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide added a commitment from ’25 edge rusher Zion Grady. Grady chose Alabama over other programs like Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State.

Thus far, Alabama has eight verbal commits in the ’25 recruiting class. Grady is the third defensive commit in the class, joining linebacker Myles Johnson and defensive lineman Antonio Coleman.

Grady plays for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He is a uber-talented pass rusher that can excels in one-on-one situations. His length and frame allow him to contribute in stopping the run as well.

During his sophomore season, Grady tallied 108 tackles, 22 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Alabama is currently recruiting Grady to play a role similar to that of former Alabama defensive stars Tim Williams and Will Anderson Jr. It will be interesting to see how he closes out his junior season with the Trojans.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Zion Grady’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 22 6 2 Rivals 4 37 6 1 ESPN 4 41 7 6 On3 Recruiting 4 58 3 4 247 Composite 5 19 4 1

Vitals

Hometown Troy, Alabama Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-4 Weight 210 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept. 24, 2022

Grady has taken four unofficial visits to Alabama.

Other offers

Auburn

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Tennessee

Texas

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire