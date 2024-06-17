Alabama lands commitment from 2025 3-star DL London Simmons

The Alabama Crimson Tide had 10 official visitors on campus this weekend. One of those official visitors was 2025 three-star defensive lineman London Simmons. On Sunday evening, Simmons announced his commitment to Alabama.

Simmons committed to the Crimson Tide over North Carolina State and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He plays for Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. Simmons is listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds.

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to Simmons several weeks ago following an impressive camp performance. Over the weekend, Simmons was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit.

Simmons is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2025 recruiting class. The other is four-star Antonio Coleman.

As a junior, Simmons recorded 78 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. It will be interesting to see how Simmons performs during his senior season for the Hawks.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its efforts on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire