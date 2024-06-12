Alabama lands commitment from 2025 3-star IOL Mal Waldrep

The Alabama Crimson Tide received some positive news on the recruiting trail on Tuesday evening. 2025 three-star interior offensive lineman Mal Waldrep announced his commitment to Alabama. Waldrep is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Crimson Tide in as many days. The other being 2025 four-star interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll.

Waldrep chose to commit to Alabama following an official visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. Ultimately, he chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like the Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers.

He will likely play the guard position at the college level. That is the position that the Alabama coaching staff has recruited him to play. Waldrep is listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. He plays for Central-Phenix City High School in Phenix City, Alabama.

With Alabama likely losing both of its guards — Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts to the 2025 NFL draft, Waldrep will have the opportunity to come in and compete for early playing time. Waldrep helps bolster Alabama’s offensive line haul for the ’25 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 IOL Mal Waldrep has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 325 IOL from Phenix City, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Florida, & Tennessee “It’s been my dream since I was young. I’m home let’s do it Roll Tide.”… pic.twitter.com/qDx4Yu6O4m — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire