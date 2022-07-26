Alabama lands commitment from 2024 in-state DB Jaylen Mbakwe

The Alabama coaching staff has certainly been on a hot streak when it comes to the recruiting trail. In July, Alabama landed eight commitments between both the 2023 and the 2024 recruiting classes.

On Tuesday, 2024 defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe announced that he was committed to the Crimson Tide via his Twitter account. He is the third recruit to commit to Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class.

Mbakwe attends at Clay-Chalkville in Pinson, Alabama. Last season, he played on both sides of the ball for the Cougars. However, many expect him to focus solely on the defensive side of the ball when he arrives in Tuscaloosa. That could change in the future, but he appears to be recruited as a cornerback.

During his junior season, Mbakwe played a key role in the Cougars being able to win the Class 6A Alabama state title. Mbakwe recorded 11 tackles and two interceptions at cornerback. On the offensive side of the ball, he reeled in 36 receptions for 677 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Alabama may not be finished recruiting his high school as the Tide are firmly in the mix to land his teammate, wide receiver Mario Craver. The two of them play football and run track at Clay-Chalkville.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 8 1 3 Rivals 4 173 7 17 ESPN 5 5 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 5 1 1 247 Composite 4 36 1 4

Vitals

Hometown Pinson, Alabama Projected Position Cornerback Height 5-11 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 22, 2022

Made unofficial visit to Alabama on January 22, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

1

1