Alabama lands commitment from 2024 LB, Alabama native Quinton ‘QB’ Reese

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class received a boost on Saturday night. 2024 linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese announced his commitment to Alabama via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reese plays for Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He is listed as being 6-feet tall and 210 pounds. Before he arrives on campus, he will likely be asked to gain muscle weight. Reese plays well for being undersized, however.

Reese is the fourth linebacker to commit to the Crimson Tide in the ’24 class. He is the 20th overall commitment in the class.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Quinton “QB” Reese’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

29

57

247 Composite

3

74

145

 

Vitals

Hometown

Birmingham, Alabama

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-0

Weight

210

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 1, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Sept. 2 & Sept. 9, 2023

Other offers

  • Arkansas State

  • Jackson State

  • Liberty

  • Marshall

  • Troy

  • UCF

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire