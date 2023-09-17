Alabama lands commitment from 2024 LB, Alabama native Quinton ‘QB’ Reese

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class received a boost on Saturday night. 2024 linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese announced his commitment to Alabama via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reese plays for Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He is listed as being 6-feet tall and 210 pounds. Before he arrives on campus, he will likely be asked to gain muscle weight. Reese plays well for being undersized, however.

Reese is the fourth linebacker to commit to the Crimson Tide in the ’24 class. He is the 20th overall commitment in the class.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Quinton “QB” Reese’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 29 57 247 Composite 3 – 74 145

Vitals

Hometown Birmingham, Alabama Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-0 Weight 210 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 1, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Sept. 2 & Sept. 9, 2023

Other offers

Arkansas State

Jackson State

Liberty

Marshall

Troy

UCF

Social media

