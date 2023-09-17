Alabama lands commitment from 2024 LB, Alabama native Quinton ‘QB’ Reese
Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class received a boost on Saturday night. 2024 linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese announced his commitment to Alabama via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Reese plays for Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He is listed as being 6-feet tall and 210 pounds. Before he arrives on campus, he will likely be asked to gain muscle weight. Reese plays well for being undersized, however.
Reese is the fourth linebacker to commit to the Crimson Tide in the ’24 class. He is the 20th overall commitment in the class.
Vitals
Hometown
Birmingham, Alabama
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-0
Weight
210
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 1, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Sept. 2 & Sept. 9, 2023
Other offers
Arkansas State
Jackson State
Liberty
Marshall
Troy
UCF
