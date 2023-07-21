Alabama lands commitment of 2024 IOL, Alabama native William Sanders

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Interior offensive lineman William Sanders of the 2024 class officially committed to Alabama. Sanders chose the Crimson Tide over LSU and Mississippi State.

Sanders has always had an interest in Alabama, considering that he grew up near Tuscaloosa. After receiving an offer from Alabama in June, Sanders returned for Alabama’s June cookout on June 23.

His commitment gives Alabama two offensive line commits in the 2024 recruiting class, with the other being three-star center Joseph Ionata.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

As Sanders continues to mature and develop, his recruiting ranking will likely improve. As it stands, most recruiting sites have him listed as a three-star. Over the course of his senior season, we expect him to be elevated to a four-star.

Nonetheless, Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford has added another key offensive line target to the recruiting class. His commitment is a huge one for the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down William Sanders’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

61

122

Rivals

3

26

17

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

17

28

247 Composite

3

845

34

58

 

Vitals

Hometown

Brookwood, Alabama

Projected Position

Interior offensive lineman

Height

6-3

Weight

290

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 2, 2023

  • Took unofficial visits to Alabama on June 1 & June 23, 2023

Other offers

  • LSU

  • Mississippi State

  • North Carolina State

  • Duke

The commitment

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories