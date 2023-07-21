Alabama lands commitment of 2024 IOL, Alabama native William Sanders
Interior offensive lineman William Sanders of the 2024 class officially committed to Alabama. Sanders chose the Crimson Tide over LSU and Mississippi State.
Sanders has always had an interest in Alabama, considering that he grew up near Tuscaloosa. After receiving an offer from Alabama in June, Sanders returned for Alabama’s June cookout on June 23.
His commitment gives Alabama two offensive line commits in the 2024 recruiting class, with the other being three-star center Joseph Ionata.
As Sanders continues to mature and develop, his recruiting ranking will likely improve. As it stands, most recruiting sites have him listed as a three-star. Over the course of his senior season, we expect him to be elevated to a four-star.
Nonetheless, Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford has added another key offensive line target to the recruiting class. His commitment is a huge one for the Crimson Tide.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down William Sanders’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
61
122
Rivals
3
–
26
17
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
17
28
247 Composite
3
845
34
58
Vitals
Hometown
Brookwood, Alabama
Projected Position
Interior offensive lineman
Height
6-3
Weight
290
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 2, 2023
Took unofficial visits to Alabama on June 1 & June 23, 2023
Other offers
Mississippi State
North Carolina State
Duke
The commitment
@BrookwoodFBall William Sanders commits to Alabama (Instagram ht @bwilliam24_7) @WVUA23Sports @garyharris_wvua @TiderInsider pic.twitter.com/iea9J9hL9x
— Stu McCann (@stu_mccann) July 21, 2023